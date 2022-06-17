Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Announces Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO and BARBADOS, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sagicor") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") held on June 17, 2022. A total of 79,944,798 common shares, representing 55.919% of common shares issued and outstanding as of April 28, 2022, the Record Date of the Meeting, were represented.

Dodridge Miller, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said "We express gratitude to our shareholders for their physical and virtual participation in our Annual Meeting, including the successful election of directors. We are appreciative to all our stakeholders for their ongoing support, trust and confidence in Sagicor."

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

The Company's 14 director nominees were elected:



Votes For (percent) Votes Withheld (percent) Dodridge Miller 99.786 % 0.214 % Sir Hilary Beckles 99.725 % 0.275 % Dr. Archibald Campbell 99.795 % 0.205 % Peter Clarke 99.991 % 0.009 % Keith Duncan 99.727 % 0.273 % Stephen Facey 99.796 % 0.204 % Mahmood Khimji 99.795 % 0.205 % Stephen McNamara 99.614 % 0.386 % Reza Satchu 99.771 % 0.229 % Aviva Shneider 99.990 % 0.010 % Jonathan Finkelstein 99.670 % 0.330 % Gilbert Palter 99.699 % 0.301 % Monish Dutt 99.991 % 0.009 % Dennis Harris 99.725 % 0.275 %



Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers SRL was re-appointed as auditor of the Company.

Votes For: 98.737%

Votes Withheld: 1.263%

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

