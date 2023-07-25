Response to BCSC Notice of Hearing

/NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Executive Director of the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") issued a Notice of Hearing containing allegations against me, Yazan Al Homsi. While I understand the importance of transparency and the need to address these allegations, it is essential to remember that these claims are unproven. I wholeheartedly and categorically dispute them.

I firmly believe in fairness and due process and welcome the chance to defend myself against these allegations at a forthcoming hearing. I am confident that the truth will prevail through this process.

I remain fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. As I navigate the next stage of this situation, I appreciate the support and understanding of my business partners. The allegations pertain to events in 2017 and 2018. I assure my partners that, similar to the past five years – it will be business as usual.

SOURCE Yazan Al Homsi

For further information: For media inquiries or further information, please contact: [email protected]