RedCabin looks ahead to Next Generation Steering Systems Summit USA 2022

BERLIN, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- Team RedCabin is preparing to welcome attendees to the 4th Next Generation Steering Systems Summit USA 2022. It's scheduled to take place April 27th – 28th, 2022 at the Automotive Hall of Fame in Dearborn, MI, USA.

The summit brings together top technology companies like GM, Ford, Volvo Trucks, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering, FCA/Stellantis, Hyundai Mobis North America, Denso, Knorr-Bremse, Mitsubishi, thyssenkrupp Presta, Schaeffler, ZF, Bendix, Jtekt and many more to bring in light the best of technological nerds and discussions on the direction of Steer-by-Wire System, Steering Systems in commercial and passenger vehicle, Electrification and Autonomous Driving in Steering Systems, Standardization of Steer-by-Wire design architectures, EPS and more.

Speakers include:

Ade Badiru – Steering Technical Expert, General Motors

– Steering Technical Expert, Brad Hochrein – Advanced Core / Steering TE, Ford Motor Company

– Advanced Core / Steering TE, Joe Klesing – Product Line Executive Software, Nexteer Automotive

– Product Line Executive Software, Ray Rivard – System and Component Engineering Design, Steering Systems, Chassis Engineering, FCA/Stellantis

System and Component Engineering Design, Steering Systems, Chassis Engineering, Chris Stadler - Product Marketing Manager, Volvo Trucks North America

- Product Marketing Manager, and many more ...

Download the summit agenda here.

Those wishing to join have before March 23rd, 2022 to secure one of the limited discounted tickets.

RedCabin would like to thank partners Nexteer Automotive, Swoboda and DuPont MOLYKOTE® Speciality Lubricants.

It would be fantastic to have you join our Next Generation Steering Systems Summit USA 2022.

Please contact Erutode Rume for further questions:

Mail: [email protected]

Office: +49 30 99 40 489 16

Cell: +49 173 187 99 36

RedCabin GmbH

http://redcabin.de

Registergericht: Amtsgericht Charlottenburg

Registernummer: HRB 209980

Geschäftsführerin: Monica Wick

SOURCE RedCabin GmbH

Related Links

https://steering-systems-usa.redcabin.de/#agenda

