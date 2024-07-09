RCMP Name the Foal contest produces 10 names for our new foals!

OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is happy to announce the winners and winning names of our 2024 Name the Foal contest.

Canadian kids – aged 14 years old and younger – once again participated in large numbers, as did classrooms across the country. We received more than 1,600 entries from individual kids and more than 200 entries from schools. We also selected an entry from submissions that we received at the Musical Ride's Open House last February.

"This year, we were starting at the top of the alphabet again, looking for A names. Our team was impressed by how much thought the kids put into their entries, three of which commemorate loved ones. The name Abby was chosen by a boy who wanted to honour his little sister who bravely battled cancer in 2021. Abel was chosen to commemorate RCMP Auxiliary Constable Frederick Abel who died on duty in 1986 in a car collision with a drunk driver. Finally, Avery is a remembrance of RCMP Sergeant Jason Avery who died on duty in 2022 while serving with the Emergency Response Team."

– Superintendent Kevin Fahey, Officer in Charge of the Musical Ride and Heritage Branch

This year, the winning names will be given to 10 new foals recently born at the RCMP's horse breeding farm in Pakenham, Ontario. The full list of winning entries is:

Aaniin – Jacqueline, Trenton, ON

Abby – Shawn, Arnprior, ON

Abel – Ethan Hogan , Grand Tracadie, PEI

, Grand Tracadie, PEI Acadia – Piper, Cole Harbour, NS

Admiral – Olivia, New Westminster, BC

Alfie – Mabli, Toronto, ON (Open House winner)

(Open House winner) Astro – Eleanor, Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, QC

Asher – Colton, St. John, NB

Avery – Classroom entry from Ecole Macneill (Grade 4/5 split) Dauphin, MB

Avro – Keenan, Craik, SK

Contest winners will receive a 2024 Musical Ride horseshoe, a picture of the horse they named and a certificate signed by the RCMP Commissioner.

The RCMP has been breeding its own horses for more than 80 years. In addition to being one of the largest licensed Hanoverian breeders in the country, the breeding program is internationally recognized for producing some of the finest Hanoverian horses in Canada.

For more information about the contest, or to learn more about the world famous Musical Ride, visit the RCMP website at www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

