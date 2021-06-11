SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Following an investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Anti-Corruption Unit, three residents of the Sault Ste. Marie area have been charged.

This concludes an extensive criminal investigation which first began in January 2020, after the RCMP received information regarding the alleged importation of an undervalued vehicle from the United States into Canada, involving three individuals including a former employee of the Canada Border Services Agency.

On June 7, 2021 the RCMP charged the following people in connection with this investigation:

Daniel Fisher (57):

Breach of trust by public officer, contrary to the Criminal Code ;

; Smuggling-into Canada , contrary to the Customs Act (2 counts);

, contrary to the (2 counts); Fraud against Her Majesty over $5,000 , contrary to the Financial Administration Act ;

, contrary to the ; Permit a contravention of the Customs Act , contrary to the Financial Administration Act ;

, contrary to the ; Fail to report a contravention of the Customs Act , contrary to the Financial Administration Act ;

, contrary to the ; Conspire or collude with any other person to defraud, or make opportunity for any person to defraud Her Majesty, contrary to the Financial Administration Act.

John Von Stach (52):

Smuggling-into Canada , contrary to the Customs Act (3 counts)

Joseppiena Von Stach (56):

Smuggling-into Canada , contrary to the Customs Act (3 counts)

All accused are scheduled to appear at the Sault Ste. Marie Courthouse on Monday August 9, 2021.

The investigation is continuing and no further information will be disclosed at this time.

The RCMP would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Canada Border Services Agency for their contribution and assistance throughout the course of this investigation.

If you wish to report any type of criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Sgt. Lucie Lapointe, Media Relations, RCMP O Division (Ontario), 905-876-9640, Email: [email protected]

