Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken & Mushroom Sauce recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Oct 12, 2024, 13:24 ET
Ottawa, ON, Oct. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product:
Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken & Mushroom Sauce
Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Listeria
Distribution:
National
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
