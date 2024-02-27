Feb 27, 2024, 13:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Chaudière Crossing will be closed to vehicular traffic for sidewalk installation work during the following period:
- Friday, March 1, at 6 pm to Saturday, March 2, at 2 pm
During this period, the west sidewalk will remain accessible. Cyclists are encouraged to dismount their bicycles when crossing the bridge.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.
Information
Real Property Services
Public Services and Procurement Canada
Contact Real Property Services
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
Share this article