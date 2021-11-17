Public Notice - Alexandra Bridge closed to motorists
Nov 17, 2021, 09:40 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for inspection work during the following period:
- from Wednesday, November 17, to Friday, November 19, from 9:30 am to 3 pm
During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
Share this article