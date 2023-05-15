Powerful ASIC Miners Updated with Unique Bitstream

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ -- Bitmanu is pleased to announce that its popular mining rigs have just been updated with a private and unique Bitstream. As a result of this key enhancement, BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro miners are now capable of mining multiple algorithms. These three ASIC miners have already carved a niche in the market as the most profitable mining hardware ever.

A blockchain startup owned and managed by a team of technology leaders, Bitmanu differentiates itself from competitors by delivering hash rates that aren't available with any other product in the market. By introducing its own Bitstream, Bitmanu has strengthened its position even further. Unlike most other ASIC miners, Bitmanu miners can now be used to mine a wide variety of coins.

Unmatched Hash Rates



BM Pro BM 2 BM 1 Bitcoin 3900 TH/s 1220 TH/s 760 TH/s Litecoin 400 GH/s 128 GH/s 80 GH/s Dash 75 TH/s 25 TH/s 15 TH/s Monero 32 MH/s 10 MH/s 6 MH/s

As a result of these hash rates, BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro are capable delivering immense computational power, which directly translates into very high mining efficiencies. To make crypto mining even more rewarding, these three mining rigs have moderate power consumptions of 650W, 850W, and 2200W respectively. As a result of high hash rates and low power-consumptions, the profitability of these miners is higher compared to any other product in the market. Many satisfied users claim that they needed less than a month to recover their entire investment.

Monthly Profits at a Glance



BM Pro BM 2 BM 1 Bitcoin $7000 $2400 $2000 Litecoin $9500 $3200 $3000 Dash $27,000 $9000 $5000 Monero $20,000 $6400 $3800

In addition to seasoned mining experts, many small-time mining enthusiasts have also started making handsome profits using Bitmanu miners. This has been made possible by the fact that Bitmanu miners require no specialized mining knowledge or skill set.

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.

