Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees
May 27, 2019, 15:00 ET
FREDERICTON, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated March 27, 2019 were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held in Fredericton, NB on May 23, 2019 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes are as follows:
|
Candidate
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes
|
% Withheld
|
Edouard Babineau
|
41,959,351
|
95.56%
|
1,947,688
|
4.44%
|
Earl Brewer
|
43,869,143
|
99.91%
|
37,896
|
0.09%
|
Stephen Johnson
|
42,005,002
|
95.67%
|
1,902,037
|
4.33%
|
Denis Losier
|
42,797,557
|
97.47%
|
1,109,482
|
2.53%
|
Barbara Trenholm
|
42,871,903
|
97.64%
|
1,035,136
|
2.36%
|
Michael Zakuta
|
43,877,234
|
99.93%
|
29,805
|
0.07%
Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT PLAZA
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2019 includes interests in 285 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's properties include a mix of strip plazas, stand-alone small box retail outlets and enclosed shopping centres, anchored by approximately 91% national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.
SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT
For further information: Floriana Cipollone, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 416.848.4583; Kim Sharpe, Director of Business Development, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 506.476.4855
Share this article