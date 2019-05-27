Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

Plaza Retail REIT

May 27, 2019

FREDERICTON, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated March 27, 2019 were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held in Fredericton, NB on May 23, 2019 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes are as follows:

Candidate

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

 

Edouard Babineau

41,959,351

95.56%

1,947,688

4.44%

Earl Brewer

43,869,143

99.91%

37,896

0.09%

Stephen Johnson

42,005,002

95.67%

1,902,037

4.33%

Denis Losier

42,797,557

97.47%

1,109,482

2.53%

Barbara Trenholm

42,871,903

97.64%

1,035,136

2.36%

Michael Zakuta

43,877,234

99.93%

29,805

0.07%

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT PLAZA
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.  Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2019 includes interests in 285 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's properties include a mix of strip plazas, stand-alone small box retail outlets and enclosed shopping centres, anchored by approximately 91% national tenants.  For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

For further information: Floriana Cipollone, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 416.848.4583; Kim Sharpe, Director of Business Development, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 506.476.4855

