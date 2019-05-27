Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

FREDERICTON, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated March 27, 2019 were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held in Fredericton, NB on May 23, 2019 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes are as follows:

Candidate Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Edouard Babineau 41,959,351 95.56% 1,947,688 4.44% Earl Brewer 43,869,143 99.91% 37,896 0.09% Stephen Johnson 42,005,002 95.67% 1,902,037 4.33% Denis Losier 42,797,557 97.47% 1,109,482 2.53% Barbara Trenholm 42,871,903 97.64% 1,035,136 2.36% Michael Zakuta 43,877,234 99.93% 29,805 0.07%

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2019 includes interests in 285 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's properties include a mix of strip plazas, stand-alone small box retail outlets and enclosed shopping centres, anchored by approximately 91% national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

