Philopateer Christian College Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence

Esteemed guests from federal, provincial, and municipal governments, global leaders, artists, alumni, current families, and students will come together to commemorate the school's legacy of close to 10,000 graduates. This significant milestone showcases PCC's growth and the commitment of its community over the past 25 years.

On May 23, over 400 students, along with Egyptian megastar Hany Ramzy, will perform an original production titled "The Legacy of a Champion" at the Living Arts Centre, located at 4141 Living Arts Dr, Mississauga, ON L5B 4B8. The performance promises to be an inspiring display of talent and creativity, reflecting PCC's commitment to nurturing the arts.

The celebrations continue on May 24 with a black-tie gala dinner at the Versailles Convention Centre, located at 6721 Edwards Blvd. This formal event provides an opportunity for attendees to reconnect, share memories, and look ahead. During this elegant evening, the school will celebrate its legacy while unveiling new ventures to shape its future and reinforce its role as an educational leader.

"Celebrating 25 years of Philopateer Christian College's impact on the community is an honour," said Phoebe Wasfy, principal. "It's a chance to reflect on our achievements and look forward to a future where we continue to inspire excellence in our students and alumni."

Join PCC in commemorating 25 years of educational excellence and community impact. We look forward to celebrating with you and sharing in this milestone, uniting generations of alumni, families, and friends!

