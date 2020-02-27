Philanthropy U, The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation And GSVlabs Release Report Of Recommendations To Spark Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships In Service Of The Sustainable Development Goals

- No country is on track to meet all Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and only 75% of targets will be met by 2030; without a dramatic shift, we will not reach them until 2073, according to projections by Social Progress Index

- To accelerate progress, leadership across sectors — government, civil society, philanthropy and the private sector — need to commit to partnering differently in multi-stakeholder partnerships (MSPs)

- New report, created in partnership with the Hilton Foundation, GSVlabs and Philanthropy U, presents 12 actionable changes — and 4 priority steps per sector — to overcome current MSPs pitfalls to accelerate progress on the SDGs

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Philanthropy U today publicly released a report, "SDG Partnerships Agenda 2030: Accelerating Progress," that puts forth 12 calls-to-action to inspire stronger multi-stakeholder partnerships (MSPs) in the service of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the report, a MSP refers to "an initiative that involves three or more actors across two or more sectors; aims to address a social or development challenge; and includes activities above and beyond each partner's 'business as usual.'"

The report was created in partnership with the Hilton Foundation and GSVlabs.

"Multi-stakeholder partnerships are foundational to achieving the SDGs, yet they're often extraordinarily complex, poorly executed and rarely monitored in a way that allows for replicability or accountability," said Connor Diemand-Yauman, Chief Executive Officer for Philanthropy U. "In light of our lackluster global progress towards the SDGs, MSPs represent a tremendous opportunity to radically transform the ways we partner and accelerate towards these goals. This report is a step towards making them work better for Agenda 2030."

"It's imperative we work collaboratively to address the urgent problems facing the world today," said Peter Laugharn, President and Chief Executive Officer for the Hilton Foundation. "Philanthropy can play the critical role of actively identifying where partnership gaps exist. When we reimagine partnerships to work more efficiently – driven by a collaboration between the people most affected and those most accountable for progress – we'll start to see traction across public, private and government sectors alike."

Findings were presented at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos last month during an invite-only workshop with key leaders from government, civil society, philanthropy and the private sector. The report calls for leaders to commit to the following four actions:

Recognize power. Recognize the power that communities hold in the form of expertise, and give communities greater ownership in solutioning.

Recognize the power that communities hold in the form of expertise, and give communities greater ownership in solutioning. Radically expand networks. Reject the tendency to partner only within existing networks, sectors or even personal backgrounds. Seek out local community expertise.

Reject the tendency to partner only within existing networks, sectors or even personal backgrounds. Seek out local community expertise. Make every dollar count. Unlock additional capital through cross-sector collaboration and long-term flexible funding commitments.

Unlock additional capital through cross-sector collaboration and long-term flexible funding commitments. Move from transparency to accountability. There are few formal accountability mechanisms of the SDGs and limited visibility into the allocation and use of public and private resources. There is a great need for partnerships to hold themselves accountable and demonstrate results.

The report also suggests sector specific roles within SDG-focused MSPs: government as builder; private sector as accelerator; civil society as expert; philanthropy as facilitator. Priority next steps are outlined for each sector.

"New models of innovation and impact are essential if we are going to make breakthrough progress on the SDGs," said Alec Wright, Chief Innovation Officer at GSVlabs. "No one stakeholder group is equipped to tackle these global issues because each group brings different resources and capabilities to the table. A transparent, systematic approach to MSPs is one of our best tools to drive impact at the scale imagined by the SDG."

Philanthropy U commissioned Dalberg to conduct an analysis of successful MSPs and produce an actionable report identifying the opportunities and recommendations to drive towards the achievement of the SDGs.

Request your copy of the report here .

