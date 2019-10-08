PCI Automation Industrielle receives Schneider Electric Canada's EcoStruxure™ System Platform Certification

Since 2001, PCI has been consulting in automation and system integration services for clients in big industry including food and dairy, pharmaceutical and chemical. The company offers services in the areas of design, software, programming, machine safety and mechanical, and counts its areas of expertise as process control, manufacturing control, robotics and industrial software. Its know-how has allowed the company to grow and expand its services to the U.S. and Europe, despite being in business for just under 20 years.

As part of Schneider Electric's Alliance Partner Program, PCI employs some of the highest levels of competency in the industry. The certification will help businesses unlock trapped value within their operations and tap into the true potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) through the effective implementation of the EcoStruxureTM platform.

"We are thrilled that we have received this certification from our long-time partner Schneider Electric, as it will help us continue to grow our business and help more of our customers succeed," said Christian Perrier, President of PCI. "We know that companies who implement manufacturing execution systems like EcoStruxureTM can reduce 80 per cent of their manual operations on their production floor, and it's our aim to help more companies achieve this."

EcoStruxureTM is Schneider Electric's IoT-enabled, plug-and-play, open, interoperable architecture and platform offering innovation at every level, from Connected Products and Edge Control to Apps, Analytics and Services. The platform connects everything in an enterprise from the ground floor to the top floor, collecting and analyzing critical data to discover meaningful insights.

The EcoStruxureTM System Platform Certification is just one of the certifications offered through Schneider Electric's System Integrator Alliance Partner Program. Members of the program have access to extensive training and certification programs to help broaden technical capabilities and increase value for their clients. These certification badges highlight the technical expertise of partners like PCI, setting them at the highest level and demonstrating their proven delivery experience.

Schneider Electric's System Integrator Alliance Partner Program also enables system integrators to enhance their business opportunities by leveraging Schneider Electric's best-in-class products and solutions. Through sales support and a large solution portfolio, Schneider Electric provides members in the program a unique advantage, including access to powerful software applications and proven digital tools to help deliver solutions more effectively.

Currently, there are 70 partners in the Schneider Electric Canada Alliance program, 10 of which are certified.

"We commend PCI Automation Industrielle for its tremendous achievement in becoming our first system integrator solutions provider to receive the EcoStruxureTM System Platform Certification," said Adrien Lemaire, National System Integrator Channel Manager at Schneider Electric. "Partners like PCI are critical in helping us deliver innovation at every level of our customers' organizations. Whether it's integrating more intelligent and connected products to supporting cybersecurity or incorporating the newest digital services and applications to speed up machinery and reduce carbon footprints, our partners have the expertise to implement fully-integrated solutions to improve business operations."

