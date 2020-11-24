Orogen appoints Mr. Marc Tran as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX-V:OGN) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Tran as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company. Mr. Tran takes over from Mr. Mahesh Liyanage, who is leaving the Company to pursue his own CFO services business.

Mr. Tran is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA) with over 20 years of finance leadership experience in public organizations. He has successfully completed over $100 million of financing for mining projects and is an experienced strategic executive in transforming and scaling growth staged companies. He has a strong background in project financing, M&A, compliance, regulatory management, corporate governance, and marketing. Mr. Tran also holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Calgary.

"We are very excited to have Marc join our team at Orogen", commented Orogen's CEO, Paddy Nicol. "We look forward to implementing his breadth of financial management experience to grow Orogen's royalty portfolio. We would also like to thank Mahesh for his many contributions over the past seven years. Mahesh is well regarded by all of us and we wish him the best of luck with his new venture."

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Tran, the Company has granted 500,000 incentive stock options for a period of five years and have an exercise price of $0.33 per share.

