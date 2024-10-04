OntarioMD Announces Changes to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - OntarioMD (OMD) is pleased to announce several changes to its Board of Directors, marking a new chapter in its leadership.

Leadership Changes:

Debbie Fischer is OntarioMD's new Board Chair (CNW Group/OntarioMD Inc.)

Dr. David Daien 's term as Board Chair has concluded. Dr. Daien remains on the Board as a Director, continuing to contribute his expertise and leadership. We thank Dr. Daien for his exceptional contribution to OMD.

Debbie Fischer, formerly the Vice-Chair of the Board, assumes the role of Board Chair. Ms. Fischer's extensive experience and dedication to digital health will be invaluable in guiding OMD's future direction.

Stephen Goldsmith, an OMD Board Director, has also been appointed as the Vice-Chair of the Board, reflecting his leadership and dedication to the organization.

Departures:

Dr. Gregory Athaide 's term on the Board has concluded. Dr. Athaide contributed as a Board Chair and long-time Board Director for more than 10 years. OMD extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Athaide for his service and his tireless advocacy in promoting digital health to Ontario's clinicians.

Dr. Zainab Abdurrahman's term on the OMD Board has concluded. She will now focus on her role as the Ontario Medical Association's (OMA) President-Elect. Dr. Abdurrahman has been a significant contributor to OMD's initiatives, and we wish her all the best in her new role.

New Appointments:

OMD is excited to welcome three new additions to its Board:

Dr. Mamta Gautam - Renowned for her expertise in physician wellness and leadership, Dr. Gautam is a psychiatrist who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Board.

Denise Carpenter - Appointed by OMD's parent organization, the Ontario Medical Association, Denise Carpenter brings broad experience in health-care leadership and strategic planning.

Dr. William Cherniak (joining in 2025) - Dr. Cherniak, an advocate for global health and digital health innovation, is joining as a Board Advisor and will be a significant asset to the Board.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new Board Directors and express our deepest gratitude to those whose terms have concluded. Their contributions have been invaluable in advancing digital health for Ontario's clinicians," said Robert Fox, CEO of OntarioMD. "We look forward to the future with our renewed governance team."

Ms. Fischer, Mr. Goldsmith, Dr. Daien, Ms. Carpenter, Dr. Gautam, and Dr. Cherniak (advisor) are joined by five other Board Directors: Dr. Rachel Bevan, Dr. Kevin Glasgow, Ms. Lucie Laplante, Mr. Craig MacInnis, and Dr. Cynthia Walsh. Learn more about the OMD Board Directors.

About OntarioMD: OntarioMD (OMD) is a national leader in advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and other innovative technologies for primary care. The organization has 20 years of proven success in developing and deploying digital health solutions that improve patient care. OMD also provides change management support to clinicians to help them use the solutions effectively. OMD is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ontario Medical Association. It receives funding from the Province of Ontario to support family physicians, specialists, nurse practitioners and their staff to optimize their practices.

For more information, please contact [email protected].