Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 28, 2024
Mar 28, 2024, 23:41 ET
TORONTO, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ -
Thursday 28/03/2024
Daily Grand Regular Draw
06, 27, 32, 42, 49 Grand No 05
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 3-D, 9-S, 6-C, 2-D, 6-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
11, 12, 20, 32, 37 & 38 Bonus 23.
PICK-2: 8 3
PICK-3: 6 1 3
PICK-4: 5 9 4 5
ENCORE: 1730503
DAILY KENO
2, 9, 12, 22, 24, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40,
41, 44, 48, 51, 52, 53, 56, 62, 64, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 1 4
PICK-3: 7 0 8
PICK-4: 2 4 5 4
ENCORE: 7202521
DAILY KENO
2, 4, 5, 10, 11, 18, 22, 25, 29, 31,
34, 36, 39, 47, 57, 58, 63, 64, 68, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BACON
|
FOREST
|
MOUNTAINS
|
NORTH
|
PRAIRIES
|
TOQUE
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming (Winning Numbers)
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Share this article