Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 28, 2024

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ -

Thursday 28/03/2024

Daily Grand Regular Draw

06, 27, 32, 42, 49 Grand No 05

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 3-D, 9-S, 6-C, 2-D, 6-H.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

11, 12, 20, 32, 37 & 38 Bonus 23.

PICK-2: 8 3

PICK-3: 6 1 3

PICK-4: 5 9 4 5

ENCORE: 1730503

DAILY KENO

2, 9, 12, 22, 24, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40,

41, 44, 48, 51, 52, 53, 56, 62, 64, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1 4

PICK-3: 7 0 8

PICK-4: 2 4 5 4

ENCORE: 7202521

DAILY KENO

2, 4, 5, 10, 11, 18, 22, 25, 29, 31,

34, 36, 39, 47, 57, 58, 63, 64, 68, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

BACON FOREST MOUNTAINS NORTH PRAIRIES TOQUE

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming (Winning Numbers)

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716