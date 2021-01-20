Notice of Proposed Claims and Distribution Process for the Veritaseum Fair Fund and Opportunity to Object

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- This notice is made pursuant to the Order to Show Cause dated January 15, 2021 in the action SEC v. Middleton et al., Case No. 19-cv-4625 (WFK) (RER) before the United States District Court of the Eastern District of New York.

Those who purchased or obtained VERI tokens between April 25, 2017 through August 14, 2019 at 12:01 a.m. EST (the "Relevant Period") may be entitled to a distribution from the Veritaseum Fair Fund, which was created pursuant to Section 308(a) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, 15 U.S.C. § 7246(a) to collect assets to be distributed to harmed VERI token investors.

If you purchased or obtained VERI tokens during the Relevant Period, please review the Proposed Claims Process and Proposed Distribution Plan, and submit any objections to these proposed plans to [email protected] no later than February 14, 2021 . No objections submitted after February 14, 2021 will be considered .

Another notice will be posted after February 14, 2021 with next steps if you wish to submit a claim to the Veritaseum Fair Fund.

