Nomis Solutions Joins FIS Emerald 2024 as Presenter and Sponsor

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Nomis Solutions (Nomis), the foremost provider of end-to-end pricing analytics and execution technology, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming FIS Emerald Conference, taking place from May 20 to 23, 2024. The event will be held at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida, with over 3,000 attendees expected.

This year, FIS Emerald will be structured around themes of Run, Grow, Protect, Integrate, and Optimize the business. Hosts include Melanie Lawson-Minor, Stephanie Ferris, and John Durrant, with a special guest interview from Derek Jeter.

In support of the conference's Grow theme, Nomis will cohost a breakout session featuring Dan Mercurio, Global Head of Sales at Nomis, and Marvin Foest, VP Enterprise Solution Architecture at FIS. The session, titled "Pricing Optimization: Your path to a sound deposit growth strategy," will explore innovative strategies and best practices for boosting customer primacy and profitability through analytics-driven price and offer management.

As an FIS Emerald sponsor, Nomis will also showcase its solutions for banks and credit union solutions throughout the event. Attendees are invited to visit Nomis at booth # 24 to learn more about their unique pricing platform and discover how financial institutions across North America are using it to build differentiated and profitable customer relationships.

For over 20 years, Nomis has been dedicated to improving the science and execution of pricing. Our mission underpins our focus in this space: to help banks, credit unions, and lenders differentiate and grow their brands by developing relationships with customers that are both personalized and profitable. We offer a comprehensive set of solutions for setting, managing, and executing price to meet each financial institution where they are in their price management journey. To learn more, visit www.nomissolutions.com.

