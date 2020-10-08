New medical spa & facial rejuvenation hub opens in Toronto - D Luxe Lab brings a leading level of personalization to Yorkville

"After completing the global executive MBA program at Rotman School of Management and learning about the category as an investor at a non-surgical cosmetic treatment clinic in Dubai, I knew there was an opportunity to bring something innovative to the Canadian market. From there, the D Luxe Lab concept was born," says Founder & Clinic Director, Dema Najjar.

"I've always noticed an opportunity to educate clients about the benefits of taking a truly holistic approach to maintaining and enhancing appearance as they do with their general health and wellbeing. The next step is then developing a personalized regimen as every client is unique and being consistent is key," she continued.

D Luxe Lab's team includes Dr. Basil Hassouneh, a highly trained, Canadian-board certified surgeon specialized in Nasal and Facial Plastic Surgery. He is an adjunct faculty with the Department of Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery at the University of Toronto, Canada. He is involved in cutting-edge research with top innovators across the world.

Clinic hours are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. -6 p.m.

Core services will include:

Fine line and wrinkle reduction

Eye and brow rejuvenation

Neck and chin contouring

Lip enhancement

Hair removal

Stretch mark removal

Skin tightening

Acne scar and brown spot removal

Non-surgical rhinoplasty

Founded by Dema Najjar, D Luxe Lab is Toronto's premier cosmetic treatment clinic located in the heart of Yorkville. The clinic strives to be a market leader by providing the best personalized aesthetic treatments combined with industry-leading products, technologies and professionals.

