OTTAWA, UNCEDED ANISHINABE ALGONQUIN TRADITIONAL TERRITORY, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nations, Inuit and Métis representation is key to shaping Canada's future and advancing Nation-to-Nation, Inuit-Crown, and Government-to-Government relationships, based on a foundation of respect, true partnership, and recognition of rights. As we continue on the path of reconciliation, we are rebuilding relationships with Indigenous Peoples and supporting Indigenous self-determination.

Today, Canada and National Indigenous leaders took an important step toward lasting reconciliation. The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, joined National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak of the Assembly of First Nations, President Natan Obed of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and President Victoria Pruden of the Métis National Council, in the signing of a Letter of Intent and a Collaboration Implementation Framework that further solidifies the permanent First Nations, Inuit and Métis presence in the heart of Canada's Parliamentary Precinct.

This national space for First Nations, Inuit and Métis, at 100 Wellington Street and 119 Sparks Street, is located in the heart of Canada's Parliamentary Precinct in Ottawa. First Nations, Inuit and Métis will continue to refine the vision for this space that is expected to provide a place for Indigenous governments, institutions, and organizations to conduct intergovernmental meetings and host events. It will also provide Canadians from coast to coast to coast and visitors around the world with a unique opportunity to gain a clearer understanding of First Nations, Inuit and Métis, and their important contributions to Canada's past, present, and future.

The signing of these agreements today advances the efforts of the National Indigenous Organizations and provides a solid foundation to build upon as the Government of Canada works toward the restoration and modernization of the buildings. Guided by the National Indigenous Organizations, Canada will continue to collaborate in true partnership to shape the space's long-term vision and design and ultimately redevelop the buildings to achieve this vision.

Developed and governed by the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Métis National Council, this national space for First Nations, Inuit and Métis will stand as a lasting symbol of partnership, respect, and a shared future.

"The establishment of this dedicated space for First Nations governments, from coast-to-coast-to-coast, to conduct intergovernmental business is a significant step forward. First Nations have long called for a permanent presence in the Parliamentary Precinct, and today's signing advances the direction set by First Nations-in-Assembly in AFN Resolution 29/2019, 100 Wellington Street. We will continue working with all partners, including the Algonquin Nation, to ensure that this space truly serves the needs of our leadership and communities."

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak

Assembly of First Nations

"Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami has worked with the Government of Canada and our partners at the Assembly of First Nations and the Metis National Council since 2017 to fill this space situated across from Centre Block in Ottawa with life and energy. We have hosted successful events and welcomed more than 3,000 guests from 21 countries in the past year alone. We look forward to continuing this work and further developing this space into one that is true to our partnership with each other and our relationship with Canada."

President Natan Obed

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

"Together, with the Assembly of First Nations and the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, we will ensure that the voices of our Nations are heard and understood by decision-makers in Ottawa. In honour of Louis Riel and our ancestors, we will ensure that we have a seat at the table and our rightful place in the Confederation."

President Victoria Pruden

Métis National Council

"Today, we take an important step forward on our shared path towards reconciliation for this generation and the ones to come. This space is more than just a physical building—it is about honouring the cultures, voices, and histories of First Nations, Inuit and Métis. It ensures that there will be a permanent Indigenous presence on the grounds surrounding Parliament Hill, amplifying Indigenous voices at the heart of Canada's democracy."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Today's announcement is an important step forward on the path to reconciliation. Our government remains committed to working with First Nations, Inuit and Métis to support the development of a space that reflects their vision, celebrates their languages, cultures, traditions, and contributions while ensuring a permanent Indigenous space in Canada's Parliamentary Precinct."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

Budget 2024 provides $4.2 million over two years, starting in 2024–25, to support Indigenous partners to engage their membership on the long-term redevelopment of the 119 Sparks and 100 Wellington buildings into the national space for Indigenous Peoples, including a dedicated space for Algonquin members.

over two years, starting in 2024–25, to support Indigenous partners to engage their membership on the long-term redevelopment of the 119 Sparks and 100 Wellington buildings into the national space for Indigenous Peoples, including a dedicated space for Algonquin members. In June 2017 , the Prime Minister announced that the former United States Embassy at 100 Wellington Street in Ottawa , on the traditional territory of the Anishinabe Algonquin Nation, would be transformed into a national space for Indigenous Peoples, led by First Nations, Inuit and Métis. Since then, the footprint has been expanded to include the dedicated Algonquin Space.

, the Prime Minister announced that the former United States Embassy at 100 Wellington Street in , on the traditional territory of the Anishinabe Algonquin Nation, would be transformed into a national space for Indigenous Peoples, led by First Nations, Inuit and Métis. Since then, the footprint has been expanded to include the dedicated Algonquin Space. On June 5, 2024 , the Government of Canada and the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council signed a historic agreement to develop a dedicated Algonquin space within the Parliamentary Precinct in Ottawa .

, the Government of and the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council signed a historic agreement to develop a dedicated Algonquin space within the Parliamentary Precinct in . In summer 2024, 100 Wellington Street was opened to the public every Wednesday to Sunday, offering tours of exhibit spaces to highlight the rich histories and cultures of First Nations, Inuit and Métis. Public education events were also held on National Indigenous Peoples Day and Canada Day.

The Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Métis National Council worked with PSPC and CIRNAC to create temporary exhibition and meeting spaces at 100 Wellington. That exhibit is being relocated temporarily as partners negotiate an interim public exhibit space that would open ahead of the 10-year redevelopment window of Block 2.

