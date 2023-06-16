Multidisciplinary team behind Minden ER Closure Position Paper Releases Draft Report; Calls for Open Dialogue with HHHS ahead of its upcoming AGM

Visit mindenpaper.com for more

MINDEN, ON, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The sudden closure of the Minden ER has sparked the Minden Position Paper Multidisciplinary Team to insist on open, accountable dialogue with the leadership of Haliburton Highlands Healthcare Services (HHHS) ahead of its upcoming AGM.

"As the authors of this position paper, we formally request that HHHS' Acting CEO and President Veronica Nelson and the Board's Executive Committee meet with our multidisciplinary team to discuss, in detail, their decision making process leading up to the closure of the Minden ER. We also wish to discuss the performance of the site in Haliburton." said a statement from the team.

"We believe that closing an ER and Hospital with 6 weeks' notice before the population triples from seasonal residents and guests is a decision of such magnitude that those who made the decision must be held accountable to those they serve, especially their patients, residents and community." it added."

The team asserts that the private nature of the decision-making process contradicts principles of good governance and deprives the community of their right to partake in vital health decisions. It emphasizes the need for transparency and public participation in such consequential decisions.

The Minden Position Paper Multidisciplinary Team's report, built upon weeks of extensive research, highlights critical concerns and questions, including:

Board Governance: The Group seeks answers to questions of accountability, transparency, community representation, risk assessment, and future planning in the wake of the hospital's closure. It underscores the importance of robust governance, encompassing effective management, accountability, transparency, and representation of community needs.

CEO Decisions: The team scrutinizes the financial management, strategic planning, community engagement, staff retention and recruitment, crisis management, and handling of wait times. These factors are critical in evaluating the CEO's role and its impact on the closure.

Additionally, the document presents an in-depth review of:

The history of the closure and its impacts

The effect on:

Vulnerable populations



Non-profits



Nurses



Volunteers



First responders

The crucial need for policy transparency and public engagement

The interplay of transportation, housing, and healthcare access

The economic consequences on local and regional economies

The future health outlook for the community

The team's urgent call to action is clear: HHHS leadership must meet and openly discuss these critical issues surrounding the hospital closure. For the future health of Minden and its surrounding areas, participatory, open, and accountable decision-making must be the standard, not the exception.

