The Government of Canada is making investments in British Columbia to revitalize community spaces, attract visitors, and grow prosperity across the province

PITT MEADOWS, BC, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - From coast to coast to coast, Canada has industry-leading innovation, world-class destinations and thriving communities. The Government of Canada is supporting economic growth that will help Canadian businesses and communities thrive now and for years to come.

Minister Sajjan celebrates Economic Development Week and announces over $3.1 million for British Columbians (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

To mark Canada's first Economic Development Week, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $3.1 million in PacifiCan funding for nine projects across British Columbia. This includes $1,763,439 for four projects funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, $1,014,012 for three projects funded through the Tourism Relief Fund, and one project through each of the Regional Innovation Ecosystems and Community Economic Development and Diversification programs.

The Government of Canada is committed to building prosperity and creating opportunities and conditions for continued economic growth for everyone, including Indigenous communities across B.C. Four of the projects announced today will support Indigenous tourism. For example, the Katzie First Nation will receive $682,500 to design and upgrade the Grant Narrows Marina in Pitt Meadows, a transportation hub for tourists who are canoeing, exploring nature or visiting a local wilderness lodge. Revitalizing the marina will help create and maintain local jobs, attract new and returning visitors, help local businesses grow, and develop future tourism opportunities. Similarly, the Cheam First Nation will receive $669,619 to renovate the Cheam Longhouse in Rosedale, a focal point in the community. The renovations will help the Cheam First Nation accommodate seasonal faith-based ceremonies, cultural and educational workshops, and meetings.

Projects like these help communities and businesses across British Columbia welcome visitors from near and far, improve community wellness, create jobs, and grow the local economy. Communities across the province will benefit from today's announcement, including Anmore, Salt Spring Island, Agassiz and Rosedale.

For the full list of projects, please see backgrounder section below.

This Economic Development Week, the many investments announced by the regional development agencies will strengthen our communities, create jobs, improve quality of life and lay the groundwork for a strong economic future — for all Canadians.

Quotes

"During Economic Development Week, we celebrate our vibrant businesses and communities. The investments announced today demonstrate the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting economic development across British Columbia. Investing in innovation, strong communities and the return of sectors like tourism will help British Columbians today and well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"It's time for Canada's tourism sector to push past reviving all the way to thriving. Our government's investments in tourism over the last three years focused on sustaining and rebuilding the tourism ecosystem, promoting what we have and designing for the future. A fully recovered and robust tourism sector is key to our government's ongoing work to build an economy that works for everyone. Together, we can make sure that Canada's tourism sector is something that visitors and Canadians alike will celebrate and enjoy for generations to come."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Katzie First Nation is very pleased to receive support from the Government of Canada. The funding will support our Nation and its economic development arm to help enhance and re-develop the PAWMA / Grant Narrows boat launch. We are equally pleased to announce that we recently signed a long-term lease with the Province of BC to manage the area. This project will support the Nation in developing a more self-sufficient economy, support current and future tourism related activities within the Upper Pitt, and advance the process of reconciliation."

- Chief Grace George, Katzie First Nation

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

PacifiCan opened offices in Kelowna , Cranbrook , Victoria , Campbell River , Prince George , Prince Rupert and Fort St. John in 2022. These offices serve businesses and communities, including Indigenous communities, across the province. PacifiCan will establish its headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia .

, , , , , and in 2022. These offices serve businesses and communities, including Indigenous communities, across the province. PacifiCan will establish its headquarters in . The Canada Community Revitalization Fund provides $500 million over two years to help communities across Canada build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible. PacifiCan has already invested over $29 million in over 80 projects across B.C.

over two years to help communities across build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible. PacifiCan has already invested over in over 80 projects across B.C. The Tourism Relief Fund provides $500 million over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations across Canada with adapting their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth. PacifiCan has already invested over $26 million in 90 organizations across B.C.

over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations across with adapting their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth. PacifiCan has already invested over in 90 organizations across B.C. The Regional Innovation Ecosystem Program aims to grow and nurture priority sectors across British Columbia , building an inclusive innovation ecosystem that allows those sectors to innovate and compete globally.

, building an inclusive innovation ecosystem that allows those sectors to innovate and compete globally. The Community Economic Development and Diversification program supports economic development initiatives that contribute to the economic growth and diversification of communities across British Columbia . Through this program, PacifiCan helps communities respond to economic development opportunities and adjust to changing and challenging economic circumstances.

Backgrounder: Minister Sajjan celebrates Economic Development Week and announces over $3.1 million for British Columbians

The projects announced today include:

The projects announced today include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning Society

$37,105

Funding will help restore the western end of the Hudson's Bay Company Trail in Hope, which was impacted by the November 2021 Pacific Northwest floods. The trail will include two new bridges, signage and benches that will help bring visitors back to enjoy this coastal forest trail with an unparalleled view.

Cheam First Nation

$669,619

Funding will be used to renovate the Cheam Longhouse in Rosedale, a focal point in the community. The renovations will help the Cheam First Nation accommodate seasonal faith-based ceremonies, cultural and educational workshops, and meetings. The Longhouse will also serve as an emergency response location.

City of Abbotsford

$681,715

Funding will be used to create a new accessible public washroom at Berry Park in Abbotsford, including landscaping with a new pathway. Extensive community consultations identified the need for public washrooms, which will enable people to visit and spend more time at the park and increase accessibility.

Village of Anmore

$375,000

Funding will be used to enhance Spirit Park in Anmore, including fixing the park's drainage system, upgrading playground equipment and increasing accessibility. These improvements will allow for future community events, including farmers markets and food truck festivals.

Tourism Relief Fund

Katzie First Nation

$682,500

Funding will help design and upgrade the Grant Narrows Marina in Pitt Meadows, a transportation hub for tourists who are canoeing, exploring nature or visiting local wilderness lodges. Revitalizing the marina will help create and maintain local jobs, attract new and returning visitors, help local businesses grow, and allow for more tourism opportunities for the region in the future.

Eurocan Management Consulting Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will support constructing a guest cabin with four new bison-viewing suites at the Fraser River Lodge, an Indigenous fishing lodge in Agassiz. The new cabin will allow more visitors to explore this beautiful area, including in the off-season.

Skawahlook First Nation

$231,513

Funding will help expand and improve the Syéxw Chó:leqw Adventure Park in Agassiz by building a new washroom facility and septic waste disposal. The renovations will create jobs and accommodate more visitors.

Regional Innovation Ecosystems

Angel Forum Society

$180,000

PacifiCan funding will help the Society connect B.C. technology start-ups with investors and mentorship opportunities. This project will help ensure that the B.C. innovation ecosystem continues to nurture today's start-ups so that they grow into local economic engines, with a focus on supporting women and young entrepreneurs.

Community Economic Development and Diversification

Rural Islands Economic Partnership Society

$180,000

Funding will help deliver the Rising Tides Business Services program, which offers digital marketing support and business training for rural island small businesses and non-profits. In the digital economy, strengthening these skills will help our local entrepreneurs compete and grow.

