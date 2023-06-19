Mid-Range and Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Share Mainstage at IBM Think Toronto, Spotlighting Hybrid Cloud Success Story

TORONTO, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Mid-Range Computer Group Inc. (Mid-Range), a leading provider of cloud solutions and IT services, proudly announces its exclusive invitation to join Bank of Montreal (BMO) on the mainstage at IBM's Think Toronto on June 21, 2023. This highly anticipated event will showcase the successful collaboration between Mid-Range and BMO, focusing on their remarkable cloud migration project that is empowering BMO to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and navigate the complexities of the financial services industry.

As enterprises navigate the complexities of cloud modernization, the importance of strategic partnerships becomes evident. In this session moderated by Kate Woolley, GM of IBM Ecosystem, representatives from Mid-Range and BMO will discuss their transformative partnership and provide valuable insights into evaluating risks and rewards of cloud transformation – particularly in industries with stringent regulatory and data privacy requirements.

The focus of the session will be on business outcomes driven by hybrid cloud adoption. As the digital shift accelerates, organizations must leverage innovations that deliver secure, convenient, and frictionless customer experiences. By unlocking the value of data through an open hybrid, multicloud approach, businesses can achieve scalability, resiliency, and performance while making precise decisions. However, the growing complexity of IT estates often inhibits the pace and scale of business outcomes. In this session, attendees will hear real-world examples of leading businesses that have made architectural decisions anchored in new models of IT consumption to optimize business outcomes while controlling risk and cost.

"We are honored to be invited to the mainstage at IBM Think Toronto alongside Bank of Montreal," said Tim Lalonde, VP of Technical Operations, at Mid-Range. "This recognition reinforces our position as a trusted partner in enabling organizations to unlock the full potential of the cloud. We are excited to share our experiences and insights, and we hope to inspire others to embark on their own successful cloud migration journeys."

This exclusive session at IBM Think Toronto provides an exceptional platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas and insights. The discussion between Mid-Range and BMO will offer practical strategies and valuable perspectives on optimizing cloud adoption, enhancing business outcomes, and managing risks effectively.

Mid-Range is a full-service IT provider with diverse and in-depth industry expertise and a customer-centric approach to support organizations in their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience serving clients across North America in a variety of industries – from small and emerging organizations to large, established enterprises – Mid-Range is proud to offer a wide range of IT solutions, including IBM Power i & AIX hosting and private/hybrid cloud solutions, Microsoft Azure migration and management, managed services and BUaaS & DRaaS across all platforms — as well as Oracle JD Edwards sales, implementation, CNC, managed services, and private cloud. We invite you to learn more about Mid-Range and their managed services, including their cloud solutions — or email [email protected] to discuss your specific needs.

