MEDIA ADVISORY - Photo and media scrum opportunity: Minister Hajdu to highlight Budget 2022 investments at Cowessess Wind and Solar Renewable Energy Development

REGINA, SK, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, will be available for a photo opportunity and media scrum at the Cowessess Wind and Solar Renewable Energy Development as she highlights Budget 2022 investments for good jobs, clean air and a strong economy.

Date: April 14, 2022

Time: 10:15a.m. (CT)

Where:

Cowessess Wind and Solar Renewable Energy Development

Highway 33 – 15 km southeast of Regina

Follow us on Twitter:

GovCan – Indigenous

(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: Alison Murphy, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; ISC Media Relations, [email protected]