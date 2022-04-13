MEDIA ADVISORY - Photo and media scrum opportunity: Minister Hajdu to highlight Budget 2022 investments at Cowessess Wind and Solar Renewable Energy Development
Apr 13, 2022, 15:30 ET
REGINA, SK, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, will be available for a photo opportunity and media scrum at the Cowessess Wind and Solar Renewable Energy Development as she highlights Budget 2022 investments for good jobs, clean air and a strong economy.
Date: April 14, 2022
Time: 10:15a.m. (CT)
Where:
Cowessess Wind and Solar Renewable Energy Development
Highway 33 – 15 km southeast of Regina
