TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - On December 10, 2024, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will release the results of the second cycle of the Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC).

PIAAC is an international initiative assessing the proficiency of adults aged 16 to 65 in key information-processing skills: literacy, numeracy, and problem-solving. These competencies are vital for personal, social, and economic success. The survey also collects data on how adults use these skills in various contexts, including at home and work.

PIAAC Cycle II involved 31 countries and economies, with data collection occurring in 2022–23. Cycle I (2011–18) surveyed adults across 39 countries.

Of particular interest to media:

Ten-year cycle: PIAAC is designed to be conducted every 10 years, enabling comparisons across cycles to analyze trends in adult skill levels.

Key domains: PIAAC Cycle II focuses on literacy, numeracy, and adaptive problem-solving. The assessment provides a comprehensive overview of adult competencies critical to societal and economic well-being.

Upcoming results: The December 10 release will reveal new insights into skill levels, skill use, and skills development, providing key insights on workforce readiness and lifelong learning strategies.

Preliminary program for Tuesday, December 10, 2024

5:00 a.m. EST OECD report made available online https://www.oecd.org/en/about/programmes/piaac.html 8:00 a.m. EST Canada documents made available online www.piaac.ca Throughout day Individual interviews in English or French Members of the media are asked to contact Val Baravi for further information or to arrange an interview with CMEC representatives. Contact information available below.

Note: CMEC representatives will restrict their remarks to pan-Canadian and international data. For remarks about the performance of an individual province, members of the media should contact that province's ministry or department of education.

About CMEC

Founded in 1967, CMEC is the collective voice of Canada's ministers of education. It provides leadership in education at the pan-Canadian and international levels and contributes to the exercise of the exclusive jurisdiction of provinces and territories over education. For more information, visit us at www.cmec.ca.

