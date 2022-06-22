Media Advisory - BPTN and TD investing 26M+ over 3yrs into Black tech jobs + bootcamp (Time Sensitive RSVP)

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - In a climate of layoff announcements in tech, this is a good news story for the city. Please join us for an in-person announcement between Black Professionals in Technology (BPTN) and TD that will help create new pathways for tech hiring and recruiting Black professionals.

Media will hear from Lekan Olawoye, BPTN founder and CEO, Deputy Mayor of Toronto and TD's SVP, Commercial Platforms, Architecture, and Engineering about a disruptive program that is focused on the removal of barriers for Black-identified individuals looking to launch careers in technology.

Gist of the event:

BPTN bootcamp will train Black professionals in Full stack dev

TD is guaranteed to hire all bootcamp graduates each year

Un/underemployed Black community members will have a chance to change their lives and careers (high paying career)

TD and BPTN will invest 30M over 3years in this bootcamp

over 3years in this bootcamp BPTN will invite more companies to join the industry-led bootcamp

We are changing the way company's recruit and hire Black talent

WHAT Live announcement of joint initiative between BPTN and TD WHO: Lekan Olawoye, BPTN founder and CEO Tim Clark, SVP, Commercial Platforms, Architecture, and Engineering & Chair of the Platforms and Technology Inclusion and Diversity Committee at TD WHERE: 120 Bremner Blvd, 31 Floor Toronto WHEN: 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Interview and photo opportunities to follow.

Please RSVP to attend as space is limited.

SOURCE Black Professionals in Tech Network

For further information: Media Contact: Brendan Waller, BPTN, [email protected]