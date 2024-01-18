MDV IX, L.P. - NEWS RELEASE

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - MDV IX, L.P. ("MDV IX"), as the nominee for MDV IX and MDV ENF IX, L.P. ("MDV ENF" and together with MDV IX, the "Vendors") is pleased to announce that on January 18, 2024 it sold 4,859,296 common shares (the "Common Shares") of BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (the "Issuer") to Kinderhook 2, L.P. (the "Purchaser") by way of a share purchase agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,943,718.40 (the "Purchase Price").

Prior to the sale of the Common Shares, the Vendors held 4,859,296 common share which equals approximately 11.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. Immediately following the sale of the Common Shares, the Vendors will no longer hold any Common Shares of the Issuer. The Common Shares of the Issuer are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BILD". The Vendors have disposed of the securities of the Issuer for investment purposes.

An Early Warning Report respecting the sale of the Common Shares has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review under the Issuer's profile and can be viewed at www.sedarplus.com or obtained from Bill Ericson at 650-687-5000.

SOURCE MDV IX, L.P.