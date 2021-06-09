McEwan Group Launches Partnership with Farmia Agritech

McEwan's partnership with Farmia brings store-grown produce to its retail stores.

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - McEwan Group is partnering with Farmia Agritech, a Toronto-based hydroponic vertical farm to introduce in-store farming systems within the McEwan retail stores. Farmia's technology allows for high-yield growth in facilities and in stores which creates a direct tower-to-basket shopping experience for customers.

"Very excited for the arrival of our vertical garden from Farmia! Incredibly efficient way to grow, better than organic, and zero pesticides, very important in today's world," says Mark McEwan, President of McEwan Group. "Partnering with Farmia, a Canadian-based company, allows us to stand at the forefront of agricultural innovation all while providing fresh produce to our customers."

Farmia represents the future of farming by providing 30x higher yield, 99% less water demand and better-quality food without pesticides. Hydroponic Growing in McEwan is a fully automated system which applies the most advanced agricultural technologies from crop and seed tracking to environment optimization.

McEwan Customers

Customers will benefit from this partnership as early as summer 2021. Farmia produce will be harvested in-store by our farmers and are available for purchase from the Farmia shelves giving new meaning to "farm-to-basket" fresh.

The launch date is set for this Monday, June 14th 2021, with the first system being implemented in the McEwan Flagship store at the Shops at Don Mills.

About McEwan

McEwan Group is a chef-led full-service restaurant, catering, gourmet grocery, and events company serving the finest-quality ingredients coupled with commitment to service excellence. McEwan fine foods is a reflection of Chef Mark McEwan's distinctive style of cooking. McEwan's brings the freshest produce, world's best culinary finds and Mark's signature prepared meals straight to your table. At McEwan's, fine dining comes home.

About Farmia

Farmia is an agricultural technology company based out of Toronto. Farmia has developed proprietary technologies to produce high yield crops that are better than organic, non-GMO, no pesticides, 99% less water, and more nutritious.

Farmia is expanding its operations to multiple facilities across Ontario with 100,000 square ft. planned expansion in 2022.

SOURCE Farmia Inc.

For further information: [email protected]