McCafé® Provides Comfort in Every Cup by Pledging up to $100,000 in Support of Families with Sick Children

$1 from every purchase of McCafé® At-Home Coffee products in December will be donated to RMHC® Canada up to $100,000

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - This season, McCafé® invites Canadians to Share a Cup of Love.

Throughout the month of December, $1 from the purchase of any McCafé® at-home coffee product sold in participating retailers and online at Keurig.ca/McCafé will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities®(RMHC®) Canada up to $100,000. This annual campaign supports RMHC in its mission to enable access to Canada's paediatric healthcare system for families who must travel to access the medical treatment their sick child needs.

Since 1981, RMHC across Canada has supported more than 450,000 families – providing them with the comforts of home just steps away from their sick child in hospital. More than a place to stay, RMHC cares for the physical and emotional well-being of families by providing home-cooked meals, laundry services, mental health and wellness programming, and a community of support. Through 34 programs from coast to coast to coast, RMHC is dedicated to taking care of families, so families can focus on what matters most – caring for their sick child.

"With more than two-thirds of Canadian families living outside cities with a specialized children's hospital, the need for RMHC is great and growing," says Kate Horton, CEO, RMHC Canada. "Our programs support out-of-town families with medical needs by providing them with accommodations, meals, and everyday comforts like a fresh cup of coffee. We're incredibly grateful to our McCafé and Keurig Dr Pepper Canada partners for their continued support of RMHC across Canada and the families we're honoured to serve."

Since 2019, McCafé has raised $425,000 for RMHC Canada through the McCafé at-home coffee donation campaigns. This year again, McCafé will donate $1 from every purchase of a McCafé® at-home coffee product during the month of December, including McCafé® High Grown Organic Coffee and McCafé® French Vanilla Coffee, up to $100,000. This donation could facilitate up to 595 stays for families in need.

"We believe strongly in the RMHC mission of keeping families close together and caring for their everyday needs during difficult times," said Judy Lin, Senior Brand Manager for the McCafé Retail Portfolio at Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "This winter season, we invite all Canadians to Share a Cup of Love. There's simply no better gift than supporting togetherness for families when they need it the most."

For more information about McCafé at-home coffee and to support RMHC families this holiday season, please visit keurig.ca/mccafe and rmhccanada.ca. .

*For each McCafé® at-home coffee product purchased at participating retailers or online from December 1 to 31, 2023, $1 will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada, up to a maximum of $100,000.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® Canada)

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. In an average year, the RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need. The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 18 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. For more information, please visit rmhccanada.ca.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is the business name under which Keurig Canada Inc. and Canada Dry Mott's Inc. operate. From coast to coast, the Company provides a broad range of beverages for every need, available everywhere people shop and consume. Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers a wide variety of hot and cold beverages marketed under more than 60 flagship brands, including Canada Dry®, Mott's® Clamato®, Van Houtte® and Timothy's®; as well as Keurig® single-serve coffee makers.

The Company's principal Canadian offices and executive team are located in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario. Also located in Montreal, Quebec are the hot beverage manufacturing facilities and Keurig Canada Inc. subsidiary Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc., which offers innovative beverage services to away from home customers from branch offices in 30 Canadian cities. To learn more about our company, visit: www.keurigdrpepper.ca. For more information on our Corporate Responsibility work, please visit: https://www.keurigdrpepper.ca/en-ca/our-company/corporate-responsibility.

SOURCE McCafé

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]