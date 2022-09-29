McCafé® At-Home Coffee Reaches New Heights with High Grown Organic Dark Roast Coffee

McCafé® High Grown Organic Dark Roast Coffee is debuting as a retail-only exclusive marking an exciting innovation and new chapter for the brand.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - McCafé® is elevating what it means to deliver a superior coffee-drinking experience at home with the launch of its new McCafé® High Grown Organic Dark Roast Coffee.

Introducing McCafé High Grown Organic Dark Roast Coffee, made from 100% Arabica beans that are grown at high elevations in Central and South America's coffee regions. At these heights, coffee beans can develop more density, resulting in layers of rich and full-bodied flavour that are then roasted to perfection to deliver a perfectly balanced cup that swirls with subtle notes of cocoa and caramel.

"The influence of elevation on coffee beans is impactful, providing the ideal growing conditions for beans to unlock brighter, livelier flavours," said Danielle Wedge, Marketing Director for the McCafé Retail Portfolio. "We're thrilled about offering this elevated coffee-drinking experience exclusively through our retail partners and know McCafé coffee drinkers will love the difference 'high grown' brings to the table."

McCafé High Grown Organic Dark Roast Coffee can be enjoyed at home in a variety of formats to meet every taste, including single-serve, 10ct K-Cup® Pods, 300g Fine Ground bags and 300g Whole Bean bags. The products are now available for purchase online and through grocery and specialty retailers nationwide.

Adding to the anticipation of McCafé High Grown Organic Dark Roast Coffee is the fact it's debuting as a retail-only exclusive, making it the McCafé brand's only retail-led innovation that is currently not available in participating McDonald's Canada restaurants. McCafé High Grown Organic Dark Roast Coffee is the latest demonstration of the McCafé brand's commitment to delivering premium coffee experiences that will delight even the most discerning coffee-lover's palate.

Made from 100% ethically sourced and Rainforest Alliance Certified beans, every cup of McCafé High Grown Organic Dark Roast Coffee helps to support the well-being of coffee farmers, their communities and the surrounding forests and wildlife. McCafé High Grown Organic Dark Roast Coffee is certified organic by TCO Cert in line with the Canadian Organic Standards. This certification ensures that products are produced and processed under a system that strives to preserve the principles of health, ecology, care, and fairness.

For more information about McCafé High Grown Organic Dark Roast Coffee, please visit: mccafehighgrown.ca .

For more information about the Rainforest Alliance, please visit: ra.org

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca .

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is the business name under which Keurig Canada Inc. and Canada Dry Mott's Inc. operate. From coast to coast, the Company provides a broad range of beverages for every need, available everywhere people shop and consume. Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers a wide variety of hot and cold beverages marketed under more than 60 flagship brands, including Canada Dry®, Mott's Clamato®, Van Houtte® and Timothy's®; as well as Keurig® single-serve coffee makers.

The Company's principal Canadian offices and executive team are located in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario. Also located in Montreal, Quebec are the hot beverage manufacturing facilities and Keurig Canada Inc. subsidiary Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc., which offers innovative beverage services to away from home customers from branch offices in 30 Canadian cities. To learn more about our company, visit: www.keurigdrpepper.ca . For more information on our Corporate Responsibility work, please visit : https://www.keurigdrpepper.ca/en-ca/our-company/corporate-responsibility .

