LVL's E2 OTT Business Platform chosen by Groupe V Média to build its ad-based Noovo streaming service

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - LVL, a Montreal-based provider of premium over-the-top (OTT) solutions and services, has been selected by Groupe V Média to build a comprehensive OTT solution that will expand the reach of their existing on-demand Noovo.ca platform. The offering will include mobile, tablet and TV apps driven by powerful content merchandising features and innovative monetization models.

"LVL's E2 Platform was a rational choice for the continued evolution of our Noovo brand and the realization of our commercial objectives of capturing advertising dollars from the audiences we help create through our popular original programming" said Eric Marceau, Executive Vice President, Chief Executive and Financial Officer of Groupe V Média. "Their experience in delivering premium consumer experiences, and the E2 Platform's robust support for advertising-based (AVOD) monetization models will allow us to maximize our revenue potential."

E2 is a next-generation SAAS business platform which provides an evolutionary set of features to operate, manage and monetize video application lifecycles. In addition to its powerful merchandizing and monetization features, the platform includes an advanced storefront that allows content owners to expertly curate, package and sell their assets. What's more, E2's extensible Unity™-based components provide rich client UI and advanced visual effects, helping to craft the most compelling consumption experiences that are tailored to specific devices and form factors.

"Groupe V Média is the ideal client to help demonstrate the versatility, power and ease of deployment of the E2 Platform" said Raagi Pandya, Product and Channel Manager at LVL. "With E2, we are tooling Groupe V Média to manage their OTT viewers in ways that optimize their lifetime value by creating high-value advertising inventory through innovative formats and advanced metrics."

Related Links:

https://www.e2.lvlstudio.com

https://www.e2.lvlstudio.com/post/groupe-v-media-selects

About LVL Studio

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, LVL designs, builds and operates media technology solutions for the global media and entertainment market. For 16 years, LVL has blended technology, product and experience design innovation to go beyond the common in the solutions it provides. Its cloud-based, gaming engine-powered E2 Business Platform helps media operators and aggregators launch and operate resolutely modern and compelling direct-to-consumer video entertainment services. Clients include Disney, TELUS, FOX, National Geographic, AMC, Leapfrog and Stingray.

About Groupe V Média

Groupe V Média, a Quebec-based entertainment and content delivery company, is the largest independent media group in Canada. Groupe V Média owns conventional television network V, specialty channels MusiquePlus and MAX, content and video-on-demand platform Noovo.ca and the 25Stanley sports news website. Its innovative content delivery strategies with strong, unifying, eye-catching themes enable its properties to reach a vast audience, anytime, on a multitude of platforms, adapting to evolving consumer and corporate trends.

SOURCE LVL Studio

For further information: Raagi Pandya, LVL Studio/Montreal, 1+514-844-2730, E-mail: rpandya@lvlstudio.com

Related Links

http://www.lvlstudio.com/

