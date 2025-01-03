Loonio Expands into Insurance Sector, Reinforcing Position as Canada's Leading Interac® Payment Solution

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Loonio™, Canada's premier Interac® payment platform, is proud to announce its strategic expansion into the insurance industry. With a user base exceeding 10 million Canadians, Loonio is set to revolutionize payment processing within the insurance sector, offering unparalleled security, efficiency, and convenience.

Traditionally recognized for facilitating seamless online transactions, Loonio is broadening its horizons to become a comprehensive payment solution across various industries. This move underscores Loonio's commitment to providing versatile and secure payment options tailored to the evolving needs of Canadian consumers and businesses.

In line with this expansion, Loonio has partnered with SimplePin, a leading payment solutions provider, to enhance its services within the insurance domain. This collaboration aims to streamline payment processes for insurance providers and policyholders alike, ensuring transactions are processed swiftly and securely.

Key Highlights:

Expansion into Insurance: Loonio is now offering trusted Interac ® payment services to the insurance industry, providing a reliable and efficient payment solution for both providers and clients.

Trusted by Millions: With over 10 million Canadians currently utilizing Loonio for their online transactions, the platform has established itself as a dependable and secure payment method nationwide.

Partnership with SimplePin: Collaborating with SimplePin enables Loonio to deliver enhanced payment solutions tailored specifically for the insurance sector, fostering innovation and improved user experiences.

Loonio's user-friendly interface allows customers to make payments using their existing online banking credentials, eliminating the need for lengthy card numbers or additional security questions. This streamlined process not only enhances user experience but also ensures top-tier security by utilizing bank-grade authentication measures.

As Loonio ventures into the insurance sector, it remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of security and customer satisfaction. By leveraging its extensive experience in online payment processing, Loonio is poised to set new benchmarks in the insurance industry's payment landscape.

