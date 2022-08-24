LOCKPORT, MB, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise users of the St. Andrews Lock and Dam that the lock is temporarily closed until further notice.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience at this time.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]