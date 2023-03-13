Embargoed until March 24, 2023

MONTREAL, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Les Grands Ballets is happy to unveil its 2023-2024 season, the company's 67th at Place des Arts. For its 7th year at the helm of artistic direction, Ivan Cavallari invites the audience to experience an emotional journey through dance.

Early September 2023, Cinderella by Jayne Smeulders will be back on the stage of Wilfrid-Pelletier for additional performances. Thanks to this addition of three shows, more spectators will enjoy this ballet en pointes, faithful to the tradition of fairytales.

Photo : Sasha Onyshchenko | Danseurs : Roddy Doble, François Gagné, Anna Ishii (CNW Group/Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal)

In October, Peter Quanz is invited by Ivan Cavallari to present his creation La Dame aux camélias inspired by the masterpiece of Alexandre Dumas fils. In this Neoclassical ballet evoking the glamour and elegance of Parisian salons, he explores emotional vulnerability, inspired by the fragile and ephemeral beauty of camellias.

A classic treat for the holiday season, The Nutcracker will be back in December. Created in 1964 by Québec choreographer Fernand Nault, this timeless classic has won the hearts of generations of audiences with its skillful blend of fantasy, magic and humour.

« I invite you to experience these works through the lens of love, a feeling so deep that it allows us to touch eternity." - Ivan Cavallari, Artistic Director

Contemporary dance will shine with Cantata by Mauro Bigonzetti. Other works will complete this mixed bill and the love of choreographers for their art will offer a show at turns visceral and passionate, sensible and dreamy. The dance duo Jérémy Galdeano et Věra Kvarčáková as well as Étienne Delorme, dancer in the company, will present new creations. The bill will be completed by the inflamed work of Bridget Breiner, In Honour Of.

In Carmina Burana, Edward Clug will revisit the powerful legacy of Carl Orff's music. His choreography centres on human beings in their most visceral dimension: legacy and longevity.

A wonderful end of season will bring Giselle, a jewel from the classical repertory choreographed by Ivan Cavallari after Marius Petipa.

Les Grands Ballets Canadiens are supported by Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, Canada Council for the Arts, and Conseil des arts de Montréal. Les Grands Ballets thanks Clarins, Title Sponsor of Cinderella.

Dates :

Cinderella

September 8 and 9, 2023 (additional shows)

La Dame aux camélias

October 19-28, 2023

The Nutcracker

December 7-10, 2023 - Grand Théâtre de Québec

December 14-30, 2023 - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier – Place des Arts

Cantata

March 14-16, 2024

Carmina Burana

April 13-20, 2024

Giselle

May 30 to June 2, 2024



About Les Grands Ballets

A creation and production company, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens is devoted to the development of dance in all its forms, building on the discipline of classical ballet.

Under the artistic direction of Ivan Cavallari, some fifty Canadian and international dancers - accompanied by Les Grands Ballets Orchestra - bring the great classics of ballet to the stage, as well as the creations and repertoire of established and emerging contemporary artists.

