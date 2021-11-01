Lane closures on Alexandra Bridge Français

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Nov 01, 2021, 14:16 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicles for the stormwater infrastructure work conducted by the National Capital Commission during the following period:

  • From Wednesday, November 3, to Friday, November 5, from 9 am to 3 pm
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Valérie Dufour at [email protected]; Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

