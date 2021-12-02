Lane closure on Chaudiere Crossing

During these periods, only one lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place, and flag persons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect minor delays.

The sidewalks will remain accessible but the cyclist lanes will be removed. Cyclists are encouraged to dismount their bicycles and use the sidewalks when crossing the bridge.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

