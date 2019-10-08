KUBRA Named a Finalist for Canada's Top 100 Employers Award

Summary: KUBRA recognized as one of the best places to work in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Customer experience management solutions leader, KUBRA , announced today that it was named a finalist in the annual editorial competition, Canada's Top 100 Employers.

"We set audacious goals at KUBRA and the only way we meet them is by having extremely engaged and productive employees," said President and CEO Rick Watkin. "The KUBRA team is our most valuable asset and investing in our people will always be a top priority," adds Watkin.

"The best employers recognize that they need to innovate thoughtfully to keep moving forward," says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "But the challenge is to evolve with changes in technology and employee expectations while maintaining the goal of creating better workplaces that align the needs of their business with those of their employees."

KUBRA employs nearly 500 people, including more than 250 in the company's Canadian corporate office in Mississauga, Ontario. KUBRA believes in the importance of workplace culture and is passionate about ensuring employees are happy and healthy. This is achieved through a number of employee engagement initiatives, flexible work hours, wellness events, competitive compensation and benefits, mentorship programs, and a dedicated commitment to professional development, employee recognition, and community outreach. To learn more about KUBRA's award-winning culture and our newest positions, visit www.kubra.com/about-us/careers .

The Canada's Top 100 Employers project aims to recognize the companies and organizations that lead their industries in creating exceptional workplaces for their employees. Employers are evaluated on eight criteria: Physical Workplace, Work Atmosphere & Social, Health, Financial & Family Benefits, Vacation & Time Off, Employee Communications, Performance Management, Training & Skills Development, and Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

About Canada's Top 100 Employers

Since 1999, Toronto-based Mediacorp Canada Inc. has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 13 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Editors write detailed Reasons for Selection for each competition, explaining why the winners were chosen. This provides transparency in the selection of winners and raises the bar for other employers aiming to emulate the best-practices our editors uncover. Winners will be announced on November 22. For more information, please visit https://www.canadastop100.com/national/ .

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility and government entities across North America. Our portfolio includes billing and payment, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than one billion customer experiences annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

