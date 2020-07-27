KIIT Deemed to be University Announces Free Education for Children of COVID Deceased in Odisha

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted and devastated normal life and livelihoods of the people of Odisha. Now, KIIT Deemed to be University has extended a helping hand to the families of the COVID deceased. Acting on a proposal by the Founder of KIIT & KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, KIIT-DU has decided to provide technical and professional education absolutely free of cost to the children of the COVID deceased in Odisha.

Sons and daughters of the COVID deceased in Odisha, who are interested, can apply to different technical and professional courses of KIIT-DU, including ITI and Diploma Engineering, as per their eligibility for admission. This facility will be available for two academic years, 2020-21 and 2021-22 only, informed KIIT authorities. Preference will be given to the children of COVID deceased from BPL, SC, ST and SEBC categories. The move will provide relief to the people of Odisha who have been made helpless by the pandemic.

KIIT is the only university in India and abroad to extend such humanitarian gesture to the families of the COVID deceased.

Besides this benign initiative, KIIT Deemed to be University has been running four standalone COVID Hospitals in Odisha with 1200 bed capacity and over 200 critical care units for the last five months. KIIT is also at the frontline of the state's war against coronavirus by contributing in the fields of food and medical supplies provision to the needy, reaching the unreached, creating awareness and animal care since the beginning of the lockdown.

