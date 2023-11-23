K2 Raises Further Questions About Dilution of Shareholders at Nobul Technologies

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - K2 Principal Fund L.P. ("K2") which is the flagship fund of K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Canadian multi-strategy and long-term growth manager, today raised further questions with respect to the level of dilution to common shareholders of Nobul Technologies Inc ("Nobul" or the "Company").

Research based on information and date entries on the shareholder list provided by the Company appear to indicate Nobul issued over 125,000,000 common shares on May 17, 2023. This resulted in a dilution of existing shareholders of more than 50%. Since August 14, 2023, more than 100,000,000 shares have been issued by Nobul resulting in a further dilution of over 25%.

K2 felt it was critical to urgently inform Nobul shareholders of these findings.

Based on this research, K2 is concerned that the fair value that shareholders will receive if they exercise their dissent rights has been enormously diluted. K2 believes this is completely unacceptable, particularly because this appears to have taken place without any announcement or disclosure to shareholders.

K2 has serious concerns and questions about why the Company felt it was appropriate for this to take place ahead of the November 27th Special Meeting of Shareholders at which Nobul has put forward a resolution for shareholders to vote on a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement, which proposes to create a new holding company (Nobul AI corp) contains a concerning provision which provides Nobul's officers and directors, financial advisors, legal counsel, auditors, and agents with a broad release of any claims that investors may want to bring.

K2 has voted AGAINST the Arrangement and has lost all confidence that the current Nobul Board and Management can effectively advocate for shareholder interests.

ABOUT K2 PRINCIPAL FUND L.P.

Founded in 2000, our flagship fund is a multi-strategy, event-driven fund that invests primarily in the North American equities and debt markets. At K2, we are active managers who employ strategies like: merger arbitrage, long/short, private equity, restructurings and activist investing.

