JETOUR T2 Served as Official Vehicle for G20 South Africa 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- The G20 South Africa 2025 was held in Johannesburg on November 22–23, marking the first time G20 took place in Africa. The JETOUR T2 debuted as the official vehicle for the summit.

The JETOUR T2 launched in late October in Cape Town, South Africa. As a popular model in the JETOUR T-series, the T2 has achieved a cumulative global sales of 402,000 units within 26 months, ranking first in the "Light Off-road SUV" segment across 11 countries and regions, including the UAE, Peru, and Egypt. The brand's performance in global markets was equally impressive--leading overall sales in Angola, Myanmar, and Ethiopia,etc.. During the launch event, Mr. Tumuga Clayson Monyela, Deputy Director General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, and JETOUR representatives jointly illuminated the Protea, South Africa's national flower, and announced that the JETOUR T2 would serve as the official vehicle for G20 South Africa 2025, providing premium transportation service for the distinguished guests.

Mr. Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, stated, "Being chosen as the official vehicle for G20 South Africa 2025 recognizes JETOUR's product strength and brand value internationally. We will use this platform to showcase the brand's technical and manufacturing capabilities."

As the flagship JETOUR SUV in South Africa, the T2 was selected for its reliable performance, advanced technology, and driving comfort. It features panoramic cameras, parking sensors, and tire pressure monitoring for all-round safety, while its spacious, quiet cabin and ergonomic seats ensure a premium travel experience.

JETOUR has earned multiple recognitions in the international official vehicle sector. Its models have previously been selected as police vehicles in Angola and the UAE, and as official cars for events such as the Tour of Oman cycling race and the 2025 Dubai Marathon. These milestones underscore the brand's strong foundation and expertise in its global expansion.

During the G20 summit, the JETOUR T2 fulfilled its duties with distinction. Its excellent performance was highly praised by international delegates and formally acknowledged in a letter from the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation. With the proven capabilities demonstrated at the summit, along with its strong sales record in global markets, the T2 is well-positioned to replicate this success in South Africa.

SOURCE Jetour

Silvia Hu, [email protected]