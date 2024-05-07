JEAN-GUY GOULET JOINS JUNO | OMEGA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Juno | Omega appoints Jean-Guy Goulet, a senior executive with a proven track record in the Canadian generic pharmaceutical industry, to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

MONTREAL, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Juno Pharmaceuticals Corporation is excited to announce the appointment of Jean-Guy Goulet as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

An executive with over 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, overseeing activities in Canada and abroad, Jean-Guy is an effective and driven executive whose organizations have consistently delivered and outperformed in the generic pharmaceutical industry. The common thread throughout his career is his ability to focus the strengths of his sales, operations, and logistics teams on common objectives to deliver exceptional service levels to customers, outstanding results for shareholders, and unparalleled growth opportunities for his colleagues.

"I am honoured to join another great Canadian company with domestic and international growth ambitions," said Jean-Guy. " I deeply believe in the value of local transformation for the Canadian pharmaceutical landscape, and I look forward to working with our amazing teams in Montreal and Toronto to propel Juno | Omega to a whole new level."

Jean-Guy's appointment reflects Juno | Omega's commitment to build on its core strengths and reach its full potential as an organization. His comprehensive experience, participative leadership style, and ability to create a strong culture and identity, which will help the company surge ahead on its path to more success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jean-Guy to our executive team as CEO," said Ian Jacobson, Chair of Juno Pharmaceuticals Corporation. "His leadership, proven track record, and extensive network, both in Canada and around the world, will contribute significantly to the realization of our ambitious vision for the company."

About Juno | Omega

Juno Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a leader in the commercialization of specialty pharmaceuticals and owner of Omega Laboratories Ltd, one of Canada's largest domestic specialty injectable pharmaceutical manufacturers. Juno | Omega ranks among Canada's most prominent specialty generic injectable businesses with domestic manufacturing capabilities. Through local manufacturing and international partnerships, Juno | Omega improves the supply of high-quality medications in numerous therapeutic areas. Planning to introduce over 100 new products in the coming years, Juno | Omega is establishing itself as Canada's fastest-growing domestic specialty pharmaceutical business.

junopharm.ca; omegapharma.ca