Industry Leaders Digicast and Henri & Wolf Collaborate on Successful ISO 27001 Certification

MONTREAL, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Digicast, a Canadian industry leader in webcasting and corporate communications, is thrilled to announce its recent achievement of the ISO 27001 certification, a globally recognized standard for information security management. This achievement places Digicast alongside leading global corporations, reinforcing its commitment to uphold the highest standards of information security.

"Attaining the ISO 27001 certification places us alongside leading global corporations. This truly demonstrates our dedication across all aspects. Upholding information security is a core principle within our company values," says Jonathan Hakim, founder, and President of Digicast.

"Attaining the ISO 27001 certification places us alongside leading global corporations. This truly demonstrates our dedication across all aspects. Upholding information security is a core principle within our company values," says Jonathan Hakim, founder, and President of Digicast.

This certification is a result of a 24-month process during which Digicast underwent a comprehensive audit performed by an accredited certification body. Digicast's information security management system (ISMS) was thoroughly reviewed, including core processes such as IT infrastructure management, vulnerability management, and security event and incident management.

Jean Loup P. G. Le Roux, partner at Henri & Wolf, the world's first law firm exclusively dedicated to data governance and cybersecurity, guided Digicast through the certification process. Mr. Le Roux notes: "Achieving ISO 27001 certification is important to show a commitment to maintaining the highest level of information security. It also bolsters trust to company stakeholders and provides the company with a distinct competitive edge in the market."

ISO 27001 certification signifies an organization's adherence to best practices for managing the security of sensitive information, protecting intellectual property, employee details, and information entrusted by third parties. Digicast's achievement of ISO 27001 certification is a testament to its robust security practices and commitment to protecting its clients' data.

Luciano Pietrantonio, Head of IT Operations at Digicast, reaffirms their commitment to risk management: "Our customers can have peace of mind knowing that our team is highly skilled in risk management. We are well equipped now to handle any situation."

Digicast's webcasting and corporate communications solutions are utilized by a broad range of clients across the globe. This certification affirms Digicast's commitment to maintaining the highest levels of information security, giving clients and partners confidence in their ongoing operations.

Established in 2006, Digicast has solidified its position as a Canadian industry leader in webcasting and corporate communications, renowned globally for business-adapted web conferencing solutions.

Henri & Wolf is a worldwide law firm based in Quebec, Canada, specializing in cybersecurity, including the assessment and resolution of complex legal & technology issues related to data security, privacy, compliance, and governance. Launched in 2020, the firm is the world's first to leverage an "infrastructure-as-a-service" model to service clients.

