Independent retailers to Premier Eby: It's time to get serious about economic growth and public safety in British Columbia

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - British Columbia's independent convenience store retailers are calling on Eby's government to stop hindering their local businesses and start listening to members of this crucial economic engine.

Retailers are concerned with the provincial government's lack of leadership and failure to consult, which has led to policies and positions that are negatively impacting small businesses and communities alike. Policies such as preventing the sale of nicotine pouch products at convenience stores.

Product restrictions are limiting consumer choice and squeezing small business revenues. If such policies persist retailers may be forced to reduce hiring and, in some cases, close their doors permanently. Furthermore, communities are seeing a rise in criminal activity. All due to provincial decisions that unfairly target independent convenience store retailers.

"I am not feeling safe, and my business is suffering. I've had to reduce my opening hours and reduce staff" – John S., independent convenience store retailer (note: name has been altered to protect retailer safety)

Despite urgent pleas, such as this, from independent convenience store retailers across British Columbia, Eby's government continues to make decisions that are restricting choice, harming local economies, impacting livelihoods, and making our communities less safe.

Independent retailers interact with thousands of British Colombians every day. Since last week's announcement, many customers have expressed disappointment and frustration with the decisions of the provincial government. We are asking Premier Eby and his government to collaborate with independent convenience store retailers from across the province. Together, we can create solutions to stimulate economic growth and enhance public safety in our communities. – Retailers Alliance 4 Safe Communities

Retailers 4 Safe Communities is an advocacy group calling for action against contraband tobacco in British Columbia. Our goal is to raise awareness about the harmful impact that contraband tobacco has on British Columbia's convenience store operators and communities.

For more information:

https://www.retailers4safecommunities.ca

[email protected]

SOURCE Convenience Retailers Alliance