Immediate impact: Liberal seat projection drops sharply following Trudeau scandal, according to AI polls

OTTAWA, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Yesterday, Time Magazine released a photograph from 2001 showing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed in "brownface" and a turban at an "Arabian Nights"-themed party. Subsequent news coverage and social media conversation of additional photographs and video of three confirmed instances of brownface/blackface appear to have had an immediate, profound impact on the Liberals' polling numbers.

According to data from H+K's partner Advanced Symbolics Inc.'s (ASI) Polly – Canada's only Artificial Intelligence (AI) pollster – Trudeau's Liberals have experienced a projected drop of 23 seats in the one day following the scandal. If the election were held today, the Liberals would not retain a majority government. Before the story broke, the Liberals had climbed to 185 seats in the Polly model, up from 163 on September 13, 2019.

It appears that both the Conservatives and NDP are gaining almost evenly from the Liberals' misfortune, obtaining 12 and 10 seats respectively. The current projection, however, still leaves Andrew Scheer's Conservatives short of a majority government.

The significance of this scandal is emerging in more than the polls and projections. Google search data for Prime Minister Trudeau and "brownface" has rapidly grown as has conversation on social media.

"This story is still developing and based on this drastic change in early polling data, we expect that the full impact has not yet been felt. We will continue to work closely with ASI to monitor this situation as it evolves," said Elliott Gauthier, Senior Vice President and National Lead, Data + Analytics at Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

For additional analysis into the key Ridings to Watch, please visit our interactive dashboard here, built in collaboration with ASI and Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

