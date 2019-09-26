IIROC Trade Resumption - FXC Français

VANCOUVER, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: FAX Capital Corp.

CSE Symbol: FXC (all issues)

Resumption (ET): 15:00

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

For further information about IIROC's trading halt policy, please see Trading Halts & Timely Disclosure (http://www.iiroc.ca/industry/marketmonitoringanalysis/Pages/Trading-Halts-Timely-Disclosure.aspx) at www.iiroc.ca under the Halts & Resumptions tab.

