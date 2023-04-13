HomoCulture Proudly Announces the 2023 HomoCulture Tour

Gay lifestyle publication set to visit and report on important queer events and LGBTQ+ friendly destinations in 2023.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - HomoCulture, North America's leading digital resource on gay culture announced today the HomoCulture Tour stops planned for 2023. A carefully curated collection of LGBTQ+ Pride events, music festivals, events, and destinations, the HomoCulture Tour is designed to report on and to celebrate our diverse and colourful community. The HomoCulture Tour features new and previously visited events and destinations, showcasing the best of gay culture.

The dates and locations of the HomoCulture Tour 2023. Join the HomoCulture team at the best places to be and be seen on the gay calendar! (CNW Group/HomoCulture)

Founder and visionary of HomoCulture, Brian Webb, will embark on the HomoCulture Tour, making stops at eight confirmed destinations in 2023, with more stops to be announced throughout the year. HomoCulture Tour stops in 2023 will focus on new events and destinations not previously featured in previous years.

The HomoCulture Tour will include coveted destinations and events that will raise awareness and inspire LGBTQ+ travellers through vibrant and captivating editorial stories on the HomoCulture website, along with high-impact, visual content on HomoCulture's social media channels.

In 2023, the HomoCulture Tour has prioritized visits to Canadian destinations, along with events and destinations that have not previously been part of the tour in the past and will include signature events on the annual gay agenda. Confirmed new and first-time tour stops will include Fredericton Pride, Yukon Pride, and the Calgary Stampede.

"2023 marks the seventh year the HomoCulture Tour has been in operation," said HomoCulture's owner and editor-in-chief, Brian Webb. "The destinations and events on the HomoCulture Tour are selected and planned around key events on the gay calendar, based on their importance, timing, priority, and regular input from HomoCulture readers."

Since its inception, HomoCulture has built a strong reputation as a leading LGBTQ+ travel resource, recommending destinations and events for gay travelers.

"We work closely with our travel partners, so each tour stop allows us to experience and report on accommodations, activities, events, and services that are queer-travel friendly," continued Brian Webb. "It allows us to authentically make travel and event recommendations, and to learn first-hand about the issues, challenges, and success of the LGBTQ+ community at a grassroots level."

The HomoCulture Tour allows the HomoCulture team to provide accurate reviews and viewpoints of these destinations and events to their readers and followers, so they can make informed decisions on where they plan to visit in the future.

"Through powerful storytelling, our own, high-impact photography, and unique on-the-ground experiences, we are able to produce fantastic, rich, and original content for our fans and followers, which they have come to rely on," Webb explained.

The 2023 HomoCulture Tour is confirmed to include the following stops:

January 5 – 9: Miami and Miami Beach, Florida , United States *

– 9: and , * May 12 – 14: White Party Palm Springs - Palm Springs, California , United States

– 14: White Party Palm Springs - , June 8 – 14: Key West Pride – Florida Keys and Key West, Florida , United States *

– 14: Key West Pride – and , * June 15 – 19: Chicago Pride Fest – Chicago, Illinois , United States *

– 19: Chicago Pride Fest – , * June 23 – 27: Denver PrideFest – Denver, Colorado , United States

– 27: Denver PrideFest – , July 7 – 9: Calgary Stampede Spirit - Calgary, Alberta, Canada *

– 9: Calgary Stampede Spirit - * July 19 – 26: Fredericton Pride – Fredericton , Saint John , and Moncton, New Brunswick , Canada*

– 26: Fredericton Pride – , , and , Canada* August 4 – 6: Vancouver Pride – Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada

– 6: Vancouver Pride – , Canada August 17 – 21: Yukon Pride – Whitehorse , Yukon, Canada *

– 21: Yukon Pride – , * August 31 – September 4 : Southern Decadence – New Orleans, Louisiana , United States

* Indicates the first time the HomoCulture Tour has visited the destination or event

The LGBT community, readers, fans, and followers are encouraged to join in the fun, meet up with members of the HomoCulture team, and be a part of the conversation using #HomoCultureTour.

Since the HomoCulture Tour began in 2016, there have been 114 tour stops, totalling 425 room night stays, 215 flight segments, 23 road trips, 5 trains, and 16 ferries. It all adds up to a significant amount of travel.

Additional 2023 HomoCulture Tour stops will be announced throughout the remainder of the year. The complete HomoCulture Tour schedule can be found at www.TheHomoCulture.com/HomoCulture-Tour.

About HomoCulture:

TheHomoCulture.com is North America's leading gay lifestyle digital publication and has evolved into one of the most trusted resources in entertainment, lifestyle, culture, and news for the LGBTQ+ community. www.TheHomoCulture.com

About Brian Webb :

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Brian Webb started his first website in 2003, which eventually grew and developed into HomoCulture. For 20 years, Brian has been a role model and advocate for the LGBT community in Canada and on the world stage. Brian makes regular appearances at parades, festivals, events, and LGBT-friendly destinations. He has a passion for increasing the awareness, rights, and values of the LGBT community worldwide. Brian is the winner of the prestigious Mr. Gay Canada – People's Choice award.

