HomoCulture and Stolichnaya Vodka Celebrate 50 Years of Gay Rights

HomoCulture has been crafting the annual Stoli Pride Cocktails series since 2014, launching their first Pride-themed cocktails for WorldPride in Toronto. The 2019 Stoli Pride Cocktails focuses on the martini with six creative, fun, and easy-to-make recipes, each representing a color on the LGBT pride flag, the universal symbol of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride and social movements. As an example, the 'Red' Stoli Pride Cocktail is a martini mixed with Stoli Razberi, lychee liqueur, and cranberry juice, representing life of the LGBT community.

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, a series of spontaneous demonstrations by members of the gay community against a police raid at The Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village of New York City in 1969. These events saw the gay community stand up to harassment against law enforcement and is revered as the beginning of the gay rights movement.

The month of June was selected as LGBT Pride Month in honor of the Stonewall riots, and as a result, many pride events are also held in June to recognize the impact LGBT people have had around the world. WorldPride 2019 will be held in New York City June 28-30 to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising and celebrates 50 years of progress for LGBT liberation. WorldPride is a paramount stop on the annual HomoCulture Tour.

"At HomoCulture, we deliver the latest news and interest stories to our readers, with a mission to advocate for the interests and values of the LGBT community," said HomoCulture owner and editor-in-chief, Brian Webb. "Partnering with Stolichnaya Vodka for the last five years allows us to pay homage to the work that has been done over the last 50 years for gay rights, plus have a little fun with the celebration by producing flavorful cocktails that are highly anticipated by HomoCulture readers."

A proud partner of HomoCulture and an ally of the LGBT Pride movement, Stoli Vodka has proven to be a dedicated ally of the LGBT community for the last 26 years. Stoli recently released a new collector's bottle, the limited-edition 'Spirit of Stonewall' rainbow vodka bottle, available in the United States, paying tribute to the LGBT rights movement and their commitment to the gay community. Proceeds help raise funds for the Stonewall Inn Gives Back initiative.

"Stoli is a proud partner of the LGBT Pride movement and celebrates the right of all people to love freely and embrace their diversity," said Stoli USA Global LGBT Brand Ambassador, Patrik Gallineaux. "Our partnership with HomoCulture presents us with the opportunity to form tighter communities and allies to ensure the rights, freedoms, and protections of the LGBT community are permanently conserved where they exist at present and expanded to the maximum wherever there is still need."

HomoCulture began with a passion for storytelling. For more than 15 years, owner and editor-in-chief Brian Webb has been sharing his personal stories and his quest for LGBT rights through various online platforms. With a strong reader base and an increasing desire to build a robust online resource for the gay community, Brian founded HomoCulture in 2013. Today, TheHomoCulture.com is North America's leading gay lifestyle digital publication.

Stoli Group USA is the proud importer and marketer of the Stolichnaya® brand of premium vodkas and Stoli® Ginger Beer, ultra-premium elite® Vodka, Louisiana-distilled Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl® Bourbon founded in 1879, Achaval-Ferrer™ from Argentina, and Arinzano wines of Spain. Formed in 2013, Stoli Group USA is headquartered in New York City and is a subsidiary of SPI Group in Luxembourg.

