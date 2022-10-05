HENNESSY CANADA BRINGS THE SPIRIT OF THE NBA TO MONTREAL

One-of-a-kind pop-up The Experience Box celebrates Hennessy x NBA partnership

MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Hennessy Canada announced today in partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), The Experience Box, a three-day pop-up activation outside the Bell Centre Arena in Montreal as part of the celebration surrounding the eighth NBA Canada Series. From Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16, 2022, Hennessy will feature a one-of-a-kind brand experience with an immersive space highlighting the Hennessy x NBA partnership.

"Hennessy is thrilled to raise awareness about the Hennessy x NBA partnership by bringing this exclusive consumer experience to Montreal," says Veronique Gonneville, national communication director, Moët Hennessy Canada. "The Canada Series is a unique opportunity to not only bring the NBA to Montreal and grow the game but for NBA fans to discover and learn more about Hennessy, and its partnership with the NBA through The Experience Box."

Hennessy, the official spirit of the NBA, brings the exhilarating NBA culture to Montreal through a curated experience that is free to guests aged 18 and over. The experience will feature:

Tasting bar : incorporated inside the pop-up, guests can discover Hennessy x NBA cocktails.

: incorporated inside the pop-up, guests can discover Hennessy x NBA cocktails. Shooting experience : featuring a half-court, visitors can test their shot at free throws, three pointers, lay ups and dunks while entering to win an array of prizes.

: featuring a half-court, visitors can test their shot at free throws, three pointers, lay ups and dunks while entering to win an array of prizes. Photo opportunity: a photo wall that features a 360-video camera will provide an opportunity for guests to capture a slam dunk souvenir picture.

Marking the first time the NBA Canada Series will be held since 2019 and following the Toronto Raptors' pre-season appearance in Edmonton against the Utah Jazz, the Raptors will take on the Boston Celtics at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Friday, October 14, 2022.

To learn more about the Hennessy x NBA partnership or to reserve a spot at The Experience Box please visit: www.hennessynba.com

To learn more about the NBA Canada Series, please visit: https://nbacanadaseries.com/

About Hennessy

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional know-how for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission of know-how from generation to generation. The first spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As a crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2021-22 season featured a record 121 international players from 40 countries. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

For further information and interview requests, please contact:



Brigitte Filiatrault

Public Relations and Communications Specialist

[email protected] | 514-702-2744

Brandon Neville

Senior Consultant

[email protected] | 647-209-2190

