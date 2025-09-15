MONTRÉAL, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held on August 12, 2025, under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Omer Naek made unauthorized transfers and misappropriated funds from three of his clients and failed to attend an interview convened pursuant to CIRO's rules.

A sanctions hearing has been scheduled and is open to the public unless the hearing panel orders otherwise.

The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Hearing Date: November 17, 2025 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Montreal, Québec (by videoconference)

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations, are available at:

Naek, Omer – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The violations occurred while Omer Naek was registered with TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. in the Dollard-des-Ormeaux area in Québec. Omer Naek is currently not registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

