Guangzhou Night Debuted in WEF Annual Meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- On the night of January 21 (GMT+1), Guangzhou, China organized Guangzhou Night event in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting for the very first time. Guangzhou Night is co-organized by the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality and Cedar Holdings, a Guangzhou home-grown conglomerate. According to public information, as a world-leading Chinese commodities company, Cedar Holdings ranked 301st on the Fortune Global 500 with US$40.6 billion in total revenue. During the Guangzhou Night, a SPA was signed that sees Cedar Holdings purchase the entire share capital of Stemcor. Headquartered in the UK, Stemcor was a Top 3 global independent steel and raw materials trading company.

Guangzhou introduced itself to the world, shared information about the development opportunities of Guangzhou and communicated its willingness to be open and cooperative. Representatives of governments from dozens of countries and regions, senior executives of Fortune Global 500 companies and WEF participants from dozens of countries and regions attended Guangzhou Night. Wen Guohui, Mayor of Guangzhou and King Cheung, Chairman of the Board of Cedar Holdings gave a speech on the event.

With sophisticated creative design, Guangzhou Night brought the urban landscape, Cantonese food and cultural & artistic performance unique to Guangzhou to Davos in winter, showcasing the vitality and culture of this thousand-year-old trade hub.

SOURCE The People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality

